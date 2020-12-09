DELAWARE TWP., N.J. - Hunterdon County officials have released the name of the New Jersey woman whose death put a man with a violent past back behind bars.
Michele Carkuff, 38, died at the hospital after an incident in Delaware Township on Sunday, said the county prosecutor's office.
Brandon Petersen, 31, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder and more. He was found Monday in Upper Black Eddy, in northern Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Authorities have not said what happened or how the woman died, but said it is the first homicide in Hunterdon County in several years.
Petersen is behind bars in Bucks County awaiting extradition to Hunterdon County.
He has a lengthy criminal history. He pleaded guilty to stabbing his neighbor in Sussex County, New Jersey, when he was 15 years old and spent 10 years in prison.