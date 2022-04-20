As of Thursday, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of New Jersey for anyone 21 and older.
Gov. Phil Murphy called it a historic step to create a new cannabis industry.
New Jersey and 17 other states, along with the District of Columbia, have legalized recreational marijuana. Thirty-seven states, including Pennsylvania, have legalized medical marijuana.
The official New Jersey state website says anyone - Jersey residents or visitors - 21 and older can buy from state-licensed dispensaries. And you will need to show a government-issued ID card in order to purchase the product. However, that same website specifies that it is still illegal to transport cannabis across state lines.
"If you're bringing it into Pennsylvania you're possessing marijuana which is still a crime in Pennsylvania," said Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.
So if you're found in possession in the Keystone State, what does that mean?
"Under 30 grams or less is a....misdemeanor, carries with it a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for 30 days," Martin said.
And if it's over 30 grams, that penalty is higher.
"It would depend on how much. If it was possession with intent to distribute, it's a felony," Martin said.