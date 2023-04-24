HARMONY TWP., N.J. - New Jersey is among several states considering banning foreign governments and people from owning its farmland.

State Sen. Doug Steinhardt proposed a bill that would do exactly that, after learning China bought land just miles away from a U.S. military base in North Dakota.

Now, Warren and Hunterdon counties are sharing their support.

This is a topic of conversation in the Midwest and Arizona, and in Warren County, New Jersey, with nearly 30,000 acres of preserved farmland. Among the goals of the legislation: to protect national security and food security.

Steinhardt introduced legislation that would prohibit foreign governments and people from owning New Jersey farmland.

"It's actually part of a series of six bills that I introduced that deal with prohibitions and everything from owning critical food producing land, to land in proximity to New Jersey's military bases, to prohibiting ownership or control of everything from critical infrastructure to computer technology," said Steinhardt.

Steinhardt says it's about being proactive, instead of reactive, to avoid issues with foreign adversaries.

"People that have interests that are inconsistent with our own... the Communist Party of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea," said Steinhardt.

"One thing that we definitely experienced during the pandemic, I think all of us did, was how important food security is, so when we saw a lot of the supply chains break down," said Warren County Commissioner James Kern. "So, we want to make sure that in Warren County, at least our farmland is being controlled by actors who are in our country."

Both Hunterdon and Warren counties shared resolutions expressing support for the legislation.

"I believe if it were challenged, it would be held up as constitutional, because the only people who have constitutional rights are United States citizens, or certain aliens," said Scott Wilhelm, attorney and managing partner at Winegar, Wilhelm, Glynn & Roemersma.

Though Attorney Scott Wilhelm notes things may get tricky if an American corporation owned partly by foreign citizens wants to buy.

"I don't think the bill will get anywhere because New Jersey has a Democratic governor and Democratic-controlled legislature," said Wilhelm.

"I don't know how we can allow something as fundamental as food security, as fundamental as proximity to our military bases, to fall victim to partisan politics," said Steinhardt.

"We have to look at this globally, what's going on in the rest of the world, where other countries are destroying lands and potentially looking to come over here and invest in our property," said Kern. "In a state like New Jersey where there's less and less farmland available, it's so crucial as much as we possibly can."

As the bill goes through the state legislative process, Warren County plans to introduce a resolution next month to implement its ideas locally.

"At a county level, we're working to introduce a resolution that actually self-polices ourselves with who we sell our real property to," said Kern.

Senate Bill 3534 was last referred to the Senate Economic Growth Committee a couple of months ago. Steinhardt is hopeful it will get some movement after budget season.