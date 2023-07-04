FLEMINGTON, N.J. - New Jersey breweries are one step away from being freed of restrictions they say have hurt and closed businesses. Local breweries tell us the bill passed by lawmakers would unshackle them from strict rules and allow them to thrive.

"Most of my customers, when I talk to them, they say, why is this like this? It makes no sense," said Bob King, a co-owner of Lone Eagle Brewing in Flemington and a member of the Brewers Guild of New Jersey.

King is talking about the restrictions New Jersey imposed on breweries one year ago.

"It limited the number of events we were allowed to have on site. It limited private events and limited food trucks and limited food distribution. Very restrictive regulations," said Chuck Aaron, the owner and CEO of Jersey Girl Brewing in Mount Olive and a member of the Brewers Guild of New Jersey.

The state initially said those measures would balance the interests of bars and restaurants with breweries, but, "they've impacted not only our business, but every small brewery across the state," said King.

So, the state Senate and Assembly unanimously passed a bill that would change the rules, allowing more events off site and at taprooms, like trivia and performances, and letting breweries coordinate with food trucks.

That bill is now awaiting Gov. Phil Murphy's signature.

69 News reached out to Murphy's office, which said it can't comment on pending legislation. It noted the Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently said given the pending bill, it "will continue not to enforce the guidance in the Special Ruling and the related special conditions regarding brewery activities and events."

"They have in the past," said King.

"We have nine breweries that since last July have gone out of business," said Aaron.

The Brewers Guild of New Jersey is hopeful the governor acts fast, so businesses can plan.

"It's really hard to determine what are we going to do tomorrow? What are we going to do after the holidays?" Aaron said.

"We are adding value, we are contributing to each of our communities, and it's very important," said King. "Let's get it done."