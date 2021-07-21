PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Dave Phillips Music and Sound in Phillipsburg, New Jersey is a hotspot for musicians.
They sell just about everything a musician could ever need. Guitars, drums, banjos, cables, you name it, they have it. Well, at least they usually do.
Inventory is low.
Some of the key issues have been overseas manufacturing and shipping delays due to the pandemic resulting in delays to the tune of up to six months. Acoustic guitars in particular are hard to get.
Owner Joe DiMarco says people are willing to wait for them.
"A lot of people are, I mean you have to be," he said.
But when there's a shortage, we all know what that means for prices. They go up.
"For example, ten-foot guitar cable, used to cost us $4.50, that went up to like $6," DiMarco said.
DiMarco, who recently took over the shop and is a new small business owner, knows he's not alone.
"My heart goes out to all small business, it's really hard, doesn't matter what section of retail or business you're in..so..be patient!" DiMarco said.