LEBANON TWP., N.J. - A Pennsylvania man sexually assaulted kids while working as a camp counselor in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, authorities say.

Joshua Daranijo, 24, was charged with three counts each of sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a child, said the county prosecutor's office on Thursday.

Daranijo, of Levittown, had sexual contact with three victims under age 13 while he was working as a counselor at YMCA Camp Bernie in Lebanon Township, the prosecutor said.

Authorities say it is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 908-788-1129.