PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Communities near and far are remembering the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
Almost two decades after the 9/11 terror attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, communities in New Jersey are taking time to remember.
In Phillipsburg, a memorial event was held at Shappell Park Friday morning. Town and county leaders relayed a time line of the events on the fateful day of September 11, 2001.
"It's to unify everybody and make sure our town stays together and our country stays together during these difficult times we're having right now," said Mayor Todd Tersigni.
In Hunterdon County, a remembrance ceremony was held at the historic courthouse in Flemington.
Sixteen Hunterdon County residents died in the attacks.
First responders from around the county were on hand, as well as state Sen. Mike Doherty, who served as the guest speaker.
The event was organized by Sherriff Fred Brown.
"When I became sheriff, it was one of the things I wanted to do was re-institute the 9/11 ceremony. I was a police office at the time and I know everybody can remember exactly where they were on that day, and I think it's important we remember that," Brown said.