BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - New Jersey wants its residents on the lookout for a disease in trees. The state is calling beech leaf disease an emerging forest health threat that's rapidly progressing in the Garden State.

This impacts all species of beech, which are in all kinds of landscapes throughout the state. The disease has now been found in 12 counties, including in Warren and Hunterdon.

"It is associated with a nematode, which is a microscopic worm, but they are not sure if that is what's causing all the damage," said Rosa Yoo, a forest health specialist at the New Jersey Forest Service.

Experts say early signs are dark bands between leaf veins. Then, there are browning leaf edges that begin to curl, plus a leathery texture and early defoliation. More and more branches start showing symptoms. Eventually, trees die, often between two and seven years.

Smaller ones usually go first.

"If you have a beech tree that's let's just say is next to your house, and it's pretty large, it might be a good idea to have a licensed arborist or a tree care professional come out and kind of assess the general health," said Yoo.

The disease was first detected in Ohio in 2012, and in New Jersey in 2020. Pennsylvania has it, too.

But in the Garden State over the past year, it's spreading to more trees, in new areas.

"We don't really know how to prevent this from happening, or how to prevent it from spreading," said Yoo.

So, the plan is for the state Department of Environmental Protection to continue to collect data and collaborate with other agencies.

Experimental treatment is ongoing.

"Part of these long-term monitoring plots is trying to link if temperature and humidity have any impact," said Yoo.

New Jersey says losing its beech trees would lead to the release of stored carbon into the atmosphere, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

"It's a native tree, part of our ecosystem and forest," said Yoo. "It's important for our environment and wildlife."

If you find your beech tree leaves show symptoms of this disease, you're asked to report your findings to the New Jersey Forest Service's Forest Health Program by emailing foresthealth@dep.nj.gov or calling (609) 292-2532.