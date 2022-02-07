WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - The investigation continues into a shocking and deadly accident in New Jersey, in which a pickup truck slammed into a home's second story. It happened early Sunday morning in Washington Township, Warren County.
Interviews with those involved continued Monday at the Washington Township police station.
The Warren County prosecutor says alcohol played a role, and charges are coming.
The tight-knit community now feels the loss of a young man who was beloved by many.
"He was one of my favorites to ever work here," said Country Fresh Farm owner Shari Bylicki. "Just his sense of humor. I always said you are like my sun to my day."
However, a dark cloud now hangs over Bylicki and the community of Washington Township after 24-year-old Tyler Balog died early Sunday morning.
Police say 27-year-old John Nunn, a father of three young kids, crashed his Dodge Ram pickup truck into the second floor of a home in the 600 block of Route 57.
"He was passing two other vehicles at a high rate of speed, he lost control of the vehicle, then it veered into the right going off the road, hitting a landscape type of structure, which then launched into the air and into the second floor," said Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer, who added high levels of alcohol played a role.
Homeowners Tim and Kim Terri were inside sleeping. Kim is in critical condition at Morristown hospital. A GoFundMe has been created for their family.
For Bylicki, who knows all involved, time won't heal the wounds of this tragedy anytime soon.
"Just last fall he went flying by the farm, saw me and said, 'Hey, Shar Bear!'" Bylicki said. "That kid will always have a place in my heart."
Nunn faces possible charges of aggravated assault and death by auto. Those carry a 10- to 20-year prison sentence each.
The Warren County prosecutor says alcohol charges are expected as well.