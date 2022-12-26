PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Congressman Tom Malinowski's second term representing New Jersey's Seventh Congressional District is winding down. Tom Kean Jr. beat him by a razor-thin margin and will take office in the new year.

"It's bittersweet," said Malinowski. "Obviously, I love my job."

Malinowski considers this past term one of the most productive periods for Congress.

"Getting the economy back on track, passing the infrastructure bill, bringing jobs back to our country, fighting climate change, gun violence," said Malinowski.

Malinowski says bringing New Jersey the infrastructure money from Washington it's been starving for is something he's proud of. That includes funds to revamp Phillipsburg's sewer pump system on Riverside Way.

$20 million for water infrastructure projects was recently announced for Pburg, Flemington, Long Hill, Warren and Summit.

Plus, "we have money now to provide high-speed internet access to rural areas across America," said Malinowski. "Obviously, Warren County is going to benefit a lot from that. The investments in mass transit and Amtrak mean that we're going to be able over time to extend train service to Warren County."

Redistricting added more Republicans to District Seven. Red took back this highly contested seat with the victory in November of longtime state lawmaker Tom Kean Jr.

"All I can say is I hope he does a good job," said Malinowski. "I hope he listens to people. I hope he's present and visible."

As for what's next for Malinowski, he said, "I got married this year. So, my immediate plan is I'm going on the honeymoon that I wasn't able to take."

Professionally, it's going to be more public service. He's already worked for multiple presidents and led the National Security Council and Human Rights Watch.

"I don't even see this as a retirement. It was a setback," said Malinowski. "But I'm going to continue to stay involved in all the issues that I care about. I'm going to be fighting for the people of New Jersey and the people of our country, one way or another. I just haven't figured it out yet."