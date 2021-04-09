Generic prison cell

The Corrections Department ombudsman in New Jersey has resigned in the wake of abuse allegations at the state's only women's prison.

State officials say Dan DiBenedetti resigned after Thursday's joint hearing about the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County.

Union leaders say more than 30 employees are on paid leave as investigators look into accusations of prisoners being beaten by the staff.

In a statement Friday, Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez said that based on the hearings, it's clear the issues of abuse are systemic, and she looks forward to working with new leadership.

