"A little bit more than a week we will be welcoming the unofficial start of another Jersey summer," said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Friday.
And that means packed beaches and boardwalks. Murphy has already said vaccinated people can go maskless outside but, unlike most states that are following the guidance of the CDC, he's stopped short of letting fully vaccinated people go maskless indoors.
"Indoor masks makes sense for at least a little bit longer, but I think beyond that it's following CDC guidance," Murphy said.
But, the announcement to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated adults could come as early as Monday. WABC-TV cites sources as saying the governor's office will align the state with CDC recommendations by next Friday, May 28.
This as the state is averaging less than 1,000 new cases a day and over 3.8 million people have been vaccinated. That's about 55% of the adult population in the state. Governor Murphy has set a goal of having 70% of New Jersey's adults vaccinated by the end of June.