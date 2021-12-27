New Jersey coronavirus map generic

TRENTON, N.J. - COVID hospitalizations in New Jersey are the highest they've been in 10 months.

At last count, there were more than 2600 COVID patients in 69 hospitals across the state.

The last time hospital beds were that full was back in February.

Nationally, the Department of Health and Human Services says more than 69,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID on Christmas Eve.

That figure remains below peak hospitalizations during the Delta surge and is half of the record high from January.

