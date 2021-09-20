TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy says workers at New Jersey child care centers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular weekly testing.
The Democrat, who is running for reelection, said he was signing an executive order Monday.
Workers at child care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or have regular tests. That would mean a second dose must be received by Oct. 17.
It also requires masking in day cares, just as in schools. Murphy didn’t specify for which ages that applies at day cares.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks for those 2 and older. It says children under 2 shouldn't wear masks.