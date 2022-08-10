PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - For the first time since 2016, New Jersey has declared a statewide drought watch.

This is the first step in a three-step drought advisory system that could become mandatory, putting landscaping in jeopardy.

"What do you have in your hand," I asked gardener Jim Hegedus.

"Jersey tomatoes," he said.

Hegedus has left nothing to chance, as he waters them every other day. He can't count on Mother Nature this summer.

"We watched the storms go by to the north and south and we've got nothing," he said.

The Phillipsburg man isn't alone. 75% of New Jersey is deemed abnormally dry. This is creating a color challenge for homeowner James Green, who's trying to keep his lawn looking green.

"I don't want my grass to look horrible," Green said, adding he does it three times per week.

New Jersey's Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette is asking those like James to cut back and conserve water. Streamflow, groundwater and reservoirs are running low, LaTourette said.

"Because every drop counts and will help to preserve our water supplies," he said on a Twitter post.

As for Green?

"Do you think you'll do anything different?" I asked.

"Cut back to two days, I have to water my grass," he said.

And Hegedus, who says he doesn't water his grass?

"Will you cut back on watering your tomatoes?" I asked.

"No. Not really," he said. "I have to eat."

If the rain doesn't come and conditions worsen, mandatory restrictions could be put into place.