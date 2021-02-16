New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is spending $100 million on reducing carbon emissions in garbage trucks, school buses and passenger buses.

Murphy announced the new round of spending Tuesday in Newark and said the funds will come from proceeds the state realized from a greenhouse gas initiative it’s a member of as well as from a settlement with Volkswagen.

The new spending will go toward a number of projects, including $15 million for New Jersey Transit to buy electric buses; $13 million in grants for low- and moderate-income communities for electric school and shuttle buses; $9 million for local governments to deploy electric garbage trucks and delivery trucks.

