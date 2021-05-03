New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey will lift all COVID-19 outdoor gathering limits and remove a 50% capacity limit on indoor restaurants and bars, as long as 6-foot distancing can be maintained, beginning on May 19.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the changes Monday.

Murphy says the state’s positive coronavirus trends have enabled the state to make the change. The first-term Democrat says that the changes mean summer events like fireworks and parades can go forward.

He added that social distancing must still be maintained.

