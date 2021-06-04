TRENTON, N.J. - On the same Friday New Jersey ends its gathering limits, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation allowing for his more than year-long public health emergency to come to an end.
In a statement, Murphy said the lifting "is a clear and decisive step on the path toward normalcy."
The law will also end dozens of executive orders in 30 days that were tied to the emergency order. But it also allows about a dozen others, including a moratorium on evictions, to remain until the end of the year, unless Murphy lifts them.
"I think they should all expire within 30 days, they should have expired a year ago," said NJ Assemblyman Parker Space.
"It's maintaining all power in New Jersey in the hands of one man, Phil Murphy," said state Sen. Michael Doherty.
Republicans in both houses unanimously voted against the law.
"The emergency is over but he's going to retain this power and decide when he's going to turn the power on and off, we don't have a king in the United states, we don't have a king in New Jersey," Doherty said.
"There's nothing I like about it. It's a total smoke and mirrors game by the Democrat," Space said.
The law allows Murphy to issue orders related to vaccination efforts and testing, but blocks him from implementing masking guidance more restrictive than CDC guidelines unless there are substantial hospitalizations and transmission rates.
In a joint statement with two Democrats, Murphy said the legislation ensures the administration has the tools necessary to address the ongoing threat.