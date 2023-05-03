HARMONY TWP., N.J. - A New Jersey woman is facing animal cruelty charges for conditions on her Harmony Township farm.

Andrea DeCarlo was charged in April for failing to care for her horse, sheep and a ram, said the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

The horse was severely underweight with inadequate shelter and eating hay soaked in urine and feces, the prosecutor said. DeCarlo also had several malnourished sheep with little shelter and exposed to areas with broken glass and sharp nails, as well as a ram with an injured leg, missing hair and in poor health.

The state Department of Agriculture visited her property on Montana Road three times over the last few months with recommendations to fix the conditions, but DeCarlo didn't make any effort to fix the issues, the prosecutor said.

She was charged with three counts of animal cruelty for failing to provide necessary care for the animals. A fourth-degree crime has a maximum sentence of 18 months in New Jersey state prison.