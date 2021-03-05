New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Republican lawmakers conducted a hearing on Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, questioning his administration’s handling of the virus in nursing homes.

The committee met for the first time Friday remotely with testimony set to be given by doctors, nurses, nursing home operators, veterans homes residents and others. Lawmakers focused in part on New Jersey’s March 31, 2020, health department directive requiring nursing homes not to turn away COVID-19 positive patients.

The policy made headlines because of news that New York released 9,000 previously unknown virus patients into facilities under a similar policy.

