New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy called for a dozen new gun control measures in a sweeping election-year agenda aimed at tightening laws already considered among the toughest in the nation.

Murphy unveiled the measures Thursday during a rally-like event in a crowded community center in Newark.

The Democrat-led Legislature will weigh in on most of the measures. In a sign of legislative support, influential state lawmakers like state Sen. Teresa Ruiz and Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald attended the event and spoke.

The measures include a proposal to raise the purchasing age for firearms to 21 from 18 in the state.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.