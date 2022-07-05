METUCHEN, N.J. - In the wake of several mass shootings, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed seven bills into law Tuesday. The goal is to protect people from gun violence, though Senate Republicans say the legislation attacks legal and law-abiding gun owners.
"We are making Gun Safety Package 3.0 the law of the land," said Murphy.
Seven freshly signed pieces of legislation aim to reduce gun violence in New Jersey.
"Once and for all, we are banning the sale of .50 caliber weapons," said Murphy.
Residents now have to take a certified safety course to buy a firearm.
Electronic record keeping of ammunition is required, penalties for ghost gun crimes have increased, and the Attorney General is able to hold bad actors in the gun industry accountable.
"New Jersey is serving as a an urgently needed model for the rest of the country," said Raisa Rubin-Stankiewicz, the co-director of March for Our Lives New Jersey.
"These bills will truly save lives," said New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin.
State Sen. Robert Singer, who says he voted against the legislation, disagrees.
"For some strange reason, we think going after legal gun owners is going to solve the problem of illegal guns and people doing violent crimes that didn't buy their guns legally," said Singer.
He says many Senate Republicans don't believe the Garden State needs more stringent gun laws than it already has.
"It takes anywhere from three to five months to get your permit, where it goes through background checks, you get fingerprinted, you have to get signed off by the local police, and then you have 90 days to purchase a gun," said Singer.
While Murphy argues New Jersey has one of the nation's lowest rates of gun violence because the state is a leader in gun safety, Singer believes funds would be better spent increasing security and adding armed guards at schools.
"We understand people looking to find a solution to a terrible tragedy, and that's not wrong," said Singer. "I just think they're in the wrong direction."