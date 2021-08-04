New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation that extends the state's eviction moratorium.

The legislation adds $500 million to the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and $250 million for utility assistance.

The bill also mandates new eviction and foreclosure moratorium deadlines for tenants who were directly impacted by the pandemic.

The moratorium continues through August for all state residents with household incomes below 120 percent of the "Area Medium Income."

Certain households with incomes below 80 percent of that threshold will be protected through the end of the year.

Murphy also signed legislation providing additional protections for people who were unable to pay rent during the public health emergency by mandating that court records pertaining to their non-payment during the period be kept confidential.

