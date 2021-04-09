New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was to receive his first COVID-19 vaccination on Friday, shortly after signing legislation providing $35 million in federal pandemic funds to restaurants, bars and other related businesses.

The Democratic governor was to receive his vaccination at a megasite in Atlantic City, where a push is also under way to vaccinate casino workers.

The new aid to restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries are grants and do not have to be repaid.

Friday's aid came after an earlier infusion of $35 million in October for the restaurant industry.

