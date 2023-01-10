TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy laid out a laundry list of accomplishments in his fifth "State of the State" Address in Trenton Tuesday afternoon.

He touted the state's economy, from expected property tax decreases to a burgeoning film industry.

Murphy said it is a good time to be from the Garden State.

"We know this Jersey pride is bubbling up once again all throughout our state. We've always had a swagger. In past times it was our line of defense against any number of slights and jokes. But not any more. It is okay to admit it – it's cool to be from New Jersey again," Murphy said.

Republican leaders responded by criticizing Murphy for the "rosy picture" he painted in his speech.

They said the state has high taxes, out-of-control spending, and a dismal business climate.