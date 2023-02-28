TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy laid out his budget plan Tuesday.

The Democratic governor does not propose any new taxes. But he does promise to continue investing in education and funding the state's pension system.

The theme of the speech was "Building the next New Jersey."

"The Next New Jersey is where opportunity grows, where rights are protected, and where we fight for each other, not with each other. And most of all, let us continue making New Jersey the state where hard work pays off," Murphy said.

Republicans in Trenton are critical of Murphy's budget plans.

They say the state is spending too much money and has too big of a rainy-day surplus.