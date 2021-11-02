ASBURY PARK, N.J. - Asbury Park, New Jersey is the title of a 1973 Bruce Springsteen album. He's known as the boss. Now, Phil Murphy wants to remain the boss of New Jersey by becoming the first re-elected Democratic Governor in the state since 1977.
And he hopes to celebrate that at the Grand Arcade at the Pavilion in Asbury Park. Murphy spent the day giving radio interviews and meeting with unions.
For him to win the math is simple - turnout. There are 1 million more registered Democrats than Republicans, and Democrats hold a 2-1 advantage in mail-in ballots.
Murphy also has a 50% job approval rating, and his approval in handling COVID-19 is 60%.
Throughout the spring and summer COVID-19 had been the number-one issue in the race for voters. That has dropped in the fall, which has impacted the race, as had the national mood, which isn't favoring Democrats.
Murphy had a 26%-point lead in June. He came in Tuesday with an 8-11% lead.
But again, it's a numbers game. New Jersey isn't only blue, it's navy blue, and has been trending that way. A political expert told me Somerset County, which is similar in size and makeup to Bucks County, Republicans held all countywide offices prior to 2018. That has changed 100% in the last three years, marking the first time since 1970 that Democrats hold all county seats.
Murphy is no doubt hoping that trend continues into the governor's office as well.