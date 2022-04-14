PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The Murphy administration is taking a second look at a sex education curriculum that was supposed to be used at schools across New Jersey in the fall. It comes after some parents and politicians came across sample plans that they believe teach too much, too soon.
"Concerned parents in another district had emailed all the senators with some model curriculum that have been shared to them at their school district and that's what kind of started this whole blow up," said state Sen. Holly Schepisi, a Republican representing District 39.
New Jerseyans are debating what sex education to teach and when.
"There were very explicit lessons even about anatomy," said Schepisi. "Do we really need to be talking to 10-year-old kids in a mixed classroom about masturbation?"
Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement the Comprehensive Health and Physical Student Learning Standards were created with the help of parents, experts and teachers, before being approved in June of 2020.
"Rather than focus on resources for children for learning, loss and lag, our appointed State Board of Education adopted new standards," said Schepisi.
"It is paramount that our standards also promote inclusivity and respect for every child, including LGBTQ youth," Murphy said.
Murphy says some sample plans don't accurately represent the standards, and that he's having the Department of Education review them and provide further clarification.
"I'm very supportive of the LGBTQ community, but where my concerns really came into play is, one, the age appropriateness of what we're doing," said Schepisi. "I really do think that we need to have a more balanced approach on this. I think we need to get more into the center on some of these issues."
Murphy says parents can opt their kids out of any health lesson they'd rather teach themselves.
The Board of Education and Department of Education did not respond to 69 News' requests for interviews.