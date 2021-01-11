TRENTON, N.J. - Due to the coronavirus, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy implemented some new policies for the 2020-2021 school year.
Under a new executive order, he is waiving the graduation assessment test for 12th graders. The move is meant to provide a little more flexibility for students amid the pandemic.
He is also removing the "Student Growth Objectives," a component of educator evaluations.
The executive order also extends the time certificated teachers can serve as substitute teachers.
The order allows those in the process of becoming certificated teachers to fill teaching vacancies for a maximum of 60 school days instead of 20 school days. It allows fully certificated teachers who are currently employed as substitutes in an area outside of their credentials to fill teaching vacancies for a maximum of 60 school days instead of 40 school days.
Meanwhile, New Jersey opened its second mass testing site for administering the COVID-19 vaccine in Gloucester County Monday.