TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey is seeking help from the federal government as Warren County continues to recover from its devastating flash flooding two weeks ago.

Gov. Phil Murphy is asking the Biden Administration to approve a Major Disaster Declaration for the state.

Murphy says the declaration is needed to get federal aid "critical" to the recovery.

On the weekend of July 14 to July 16, flooding in Warren County tore up roads and bridges and left many homes and businesses damaged.