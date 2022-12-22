SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an overhaul to the rules to get a firearm carry permit, legislation that was spurred by this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the measure Thursday during a ceremony in Scotch Plains. He said that while the state is bound to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling, it's also obligated to do everything it can to make sure guns don’t proliferate.

The Democrat-led Senate had passed the measure Monday, sending it to Murphy’s desk.

Republicans had opposed the legislation, raising questions about its constitutionality, and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn’t pass constitutional muster.