UNION TWP., N.J. - The governor of New Jersey intends to close a women's prison plagued by problems and abuse allegations.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he intends to close the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County.
“Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women has a long history of abusive incidents predating our Administration, and we must now commit ourselves to completely breaking this pattern of misconduct to better serve incarcerated women entrusted to the State’s care," Murphy said in a statement.
The latest allegations center around violent attacks that took place on January 11, 2021. Several corrections officers have been charged in inmate assaults, and an independent investigation found officers used excessive force and violence, Murphy said.
The governor will work with state lawmakers to close down the facility, and inmates will be relocated to other facilities, the news release said. The process is expected to take multiple years.