TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy is set to announce that New Jersey students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in schools when the new year begins in a few weeks.

Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, will formally announce the decision Friday, according to his spokesperson.

The decision to require masks is an about-face from just a few weeks ago when Murphy said it would take a “deterioration” of COVID-19 data to require masks.

The state’s virus figures, like many across the country, have been trending up in recent weeks.

