LEBANON, N.J. — Across the state of New Jersey, several gas stations are lowering their price Friday to advocate for self-serve gas.
The group "Fuel Your Way NJ" says all gas would be cheaper if attendants weren't required to pump gas.
Phillips 66 gas station, off of Route 22 in Lebanon, New Jersey, has signs up showing how many pumps they would be able to have open if they didn't need an attendant.
They also lowered the price.
The average price of gas in New Jersey is $4.49, according to GasBuddy, but Phillips 66 is charging $4.43.
Gas stations all across the state are taking part in this demonstration.
Their argument is that offering drivers the choice to pump their own gas would be the fastest way to bring down prices right now.
New Jersey is currently the only state in the nation that does not offer a self-serve option.
"I like the idea of bringing down the cost of gas, I think we all love that right now, and anything that you can do to bring down the cost of gas I think is a good thing," said NJ driver Gregg Peluso.
But of course, there's another side to the issue.
Offering people the option to pump their own gas could mean eliminating gas attendant jobs.
On its website, the Pay Your Way NJ group argues that many workers could simply be used in other ways, and many of the jobs would not be eliminated.
But there's also a debate about how much effect on price it would ultimately have.
In Pennsylvania, where self-serve gas is the norm, gas is 8 cents higher right now, on average, according to GasBuddy.
