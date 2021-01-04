TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey has administered more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of about 400,000 received so far.
Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Monday at a news conference in Trenton. He said the figure includes mostly front-line health care workers.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says an additional 120,000 doses have been set aside for long-term care residents and workers. That leaves a gap of about 180,000 doses, according to the commissioner.
She says a lag in reporting, particularly among psychiatric facilities, partly explains why there’s such a gap.