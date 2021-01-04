New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey has administered more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of about 400,000 received so far.

Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Monday at a news conference in Trenton. He said the figure includes mostly front-line health care workers.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says an additional 120,000 doses have been set aside for long-term care residents and workers. That leaves a gap of about 180,000 doses, according to the commissioner.

She says a lag in reporting, particularly among psychiatric facilities, partly explains why there’s such a gap.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.