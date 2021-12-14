Edna Mahan Correctional Facility

CLINTON, N.J. - The New Jersey Department of Corrections is taking steps to figure out what's next for its troubled women's prison.

The department has hired a consultant to assist with the relocation of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, Hunterdon County.

That person, Steve Carter, will help the state figure out if it's possible to move the prison to an existing prison facility, or if a new site will be needed.

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered Edna Mahan closed following a slew of allegations of sexual and physical assault against the inmates.

It's not clear when the prison will close.

