TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey state workers and employees at schools across the state faced a Monday deadline of getting vaccinated or undergoing regular COVID-19 testing.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said Monday he didn’t have data to show vaccination rates in schools or state government. He had announced the requirement for vaccination or testing in August.

Monday also marked the first time since the outbreak began in March 2020 that state workers had begun returning to the office in person, but only in a handful of departments.

