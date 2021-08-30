New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's U.S. House delegation has called on Gov. Phil Murphy to move quickly to get hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rental assistance funds out to those in need.

In a letter to Murphy sent Monday the lawmakers call on him to expedite bulk payments to landlords and utility companies as well as to take advantage of new flexibility in federal guidelines. The letter is signed by 10 of the state’s 12 representatives, all of whom are Democrats.

New Jersey has disbursed about more than $212 million, or about 60% of the first wave of federal emergency rental assistance spending.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.