New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy news conference

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that indoor sports will resume on Saturday but the ban on interstate youth sports remains in effect.

Murphy reported more than 4600 new cases of the virus Wednesday. So far, more than 472,000 New Jersey residents have contracted COVID-19. Murphy said the statewide rate of transmission is .95.

Murphy also added 99 more deaths. 

Murphy said as of Tuesday night 3,727 patients are in hospitals, with 701 patients in intensive care units.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.