TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that indoor sports will resume on Saturday but the ban on interstate youth sports remains in effect.
Murphy reported more than 4600 new cases of the virus Wednesday. So far, more than 472,000 New Jersey residents have contracted COVID-19. Murphy said the statewide rate of transmission is .95.
Murphy also added 99 more deaths.
Murphy said as of Tuesday night 3,727 patients are in hospitals, with 701 patients in intensive care units.