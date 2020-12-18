Pfizer vaccine

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's top health official says the federal government is telling New Jersey to expect thousands of fewer COVID-19 vaccines next week and for the rest of the month, though it’s not clear why.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Friday during a news conference that New Jersey expected to get about 87,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for next week but instead will get about 54,000, a reduction of 38%. She added that New Jersey was told it would get 273,000 doses for the month but instead will get just 183,000, down 33%.

Murphy said there was a video meeting with the White House set for Monday when he expects there would be an explanation.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.