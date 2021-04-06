Police cruiser lights

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s attorney general has launched an online database that allows the public to search reports of police use of force from across the state’s more than 500 police departments.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Tuesday in a statement that the new site, which his office says is a beta, or test, version, is part of an ongoing effort to increase police accountability and openness.

The site includes data from October 2020, when Grewal began to require police departments to submit reports online for the database, until Feb. 28.

