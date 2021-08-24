BRANCHBURG, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey has increased penalties for hazing under a new law named for a resident and Penn State student who died in 2017.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed Timothy J. Piazza's Law on Tuesday and said it was aimed at rooting out hazing to prevent what happened to Piazza.
The law requires schools, colleges and universities to have anti-hazing policies with punishments. It also increases penalties for hazing, including raising prison sentences from up to 18 months to up to five years.
Under the new law, hazing will be upgraded from a fourth-degree crime to a third-degree crime if it results in death or serious bodily injury, and from a disorderly persons offense to a fourth-degree crime if it results in bodily injury.
Piazza died after getting drunk and falling several times in February 2017 as a result of hazing.
“The safety of our students is our top priority, and we must do all that we can to protect them from cruel and dangerous hazing rituals," said Governor Murphy. “With today’s bill signing, we honor Tim Piazza’s life and make our strongest effort yet to root out hazing to prevent similar tragedies.”
“This legislation places the issue of hazing front and center,” said Dr. Angelica Allen-McMillan, Acting Commissioner of Education. “It further emphasizes the importance of fostering positive school climates that help to develop character among students. In addition, it sends the message that this type of behavior is not acceptable.”