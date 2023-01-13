TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Certain kinds of birth control will no longer require a prescription in New Jersey under a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has signed.

Self-administered hormonal contraceptives like the pill, patch and ring won’t require a prescription from a health care provider under the measure.

The new law goes into effect in May. The state pharmacy board will draw up protocols to direct how it is implemented, including the requirement for a training program.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia permit pharmacists to offer contraceptives, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.