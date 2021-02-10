Generic prison cell

A New Jersey lawmaker says the abuse at the state's only all women's prison could have been prevented.

30 staffers at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County have been placed on leave pending an investigation of allegations of physical abuse involving inmates.

On Twitter, Assemblywoman Valerie Huttle wrote prison guard Sgt. Amir Bethea was the focus of complaints before the attack. Huttle claims she contacted the Department of Corrections last August about Bethea but they never responded.

We contacted the department for a response to the claim but have not heard back.

