Recreational marijuana - pot

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers have advanced legislation to establish a new recreational marijuana marketplace, which voters overwhelmingly approved on the ballot earlier this month.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee on Thursday passed the measure, and the Senate Budget Committee is set to take up the legislation later in the day.

Lawmakers have amended the measure since it stalled last week. Among the key changes in the bill are the addition of an excise tax, which applies to specific goods or services and which consumers ultimately pay. The bill calls for a tax of one-third of 1% on marijuana sales. The state’s sales tax of more than 6.6% will also apply.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.