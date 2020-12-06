PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Some local lawmakers are hopeful a new $908 billion coronavirus relief package will pass this week, and local business owners say they’ll take all the help they can get.
“December is usually a fantastic month for me, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be that way,” said Sal LaDuca, owner of La Bella Via restaurant in Phillipsburg.
LaDuca says outdoor dining, takeout and the small business loan helped his restaurant stay afloat.
“We got some money that helped us get through the first couple of months, that of course has been long gone,” he said.
On Saturday, New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer said he is hopeful a new stimulus package will pass this week. The $908 billion package includes new funding and a reallocation of previously appropriated funding through the CARES Act.
“It’s been nine months since the last package, which is totally unacceptable,” said Gottheimer.
“New Jersey’s unemployment rate is now more than 8 percent, and a third of New Jersey small businesses have closed already this year, and about 28 percent of our restaurants, so it’s a very tough time on all fronts.”
The targeted relief package includes a second round of PPP loans for small businesses.
“I’m hoping for an additional stimulus package, some more funding would be ideal,” said LaDuca.
“I’m not looking for free handouts, just something to get us through the next few months,” he said.
“We’re continuing to fight both the health crisis and the economic crisis, to ensure we do everything we can to protect families from this virus and fight to get our local businesses and communities back on track,” said Gottheimer.