TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey legislative leaders have given final approval to $4.5 billion in new state debt they and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy sought to plug budget holes stemming from the virus outbreak.
The four-person Select Commission on Emergency COVID-19 Borrowing unanimously approved a resolution that signs off on the new debt, which amounts to nearly 10% of the state’s overall budget.
The new borrowing means the state can continue to fund programs touted by Murphy, like pre-k and community college, but it also means the state is taking on more debt at an estimated 2.5% interest rate in addition to the $44.4 billion in bonded debt it already owes.