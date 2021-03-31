Anti-Asian-American hate crimes have become all too common amid the pandemic - in the subway, a laundromat, and even while at work.
Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey has had enough.
"We want to be seen and heard in a way that we haven't before. This model minority myth has been so detrimental in making us feel invisible, making us feel like we need to keep our heads down and not make a fuss. We're tired of that," Kim said.
In a roundtable discussion hosted by Kim's colleague, Congressman Josh Gottheimer, the topic took center stage, even shifting focus to a brutal attack earlier this week.
"Monday, a 65-year-old Asian-American woman was physically attacked by an unidentified man in Manhattan, which is now being investigated as a hate crime," Gottheimer said.
Kim explained how it's become increasingly difficult to watch.
"The doorman just closed the door on a woman lying on the ground in pain and in hurt," Kim said.
Some say that's nothing new, sadly.
"For some reason it always gets brushed under the rug, and as time goes on we just get used to it," said Dumont Councilman Jimmy Chae.
The push now is to take things to the federal level, says Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio.
"To rid out racism, it's not going to happen in one day or one month but you have to start with educating the youth," Amatorio said.
While many are left wondering how such hate crimes can occur, Congressman Kim says the solution lies in everyone.
"I challenge everyone to think about what can you do in this moment? What can we do...to really lift us up in a positive way?" Kim said.