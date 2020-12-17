Recreational marijuana - pot

New Jersey lawmakers have passed a measure setting up a recreational marijuana marketplace.

Their action Thursday sends the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. He is expected to sign the bill but it is unclear when.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the bill during remote sessions because of the coronavirus pandemic. Voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment in November allowing for recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

The amendment takes effect Jan. 1. The legislation sets out a timetable that could see recreational cannabis available in New Jersey in about six months.

