PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - New Jersey has the strictest bag ban in the country.

"You do a really big and important bill like this, you try to get everything right the first time," said state Sen. Bob Smith, who was a co-sponsor of the bill. "But there is a glitch. It's a small one, but we're going to fix it very soon."

People who order groceries for delivery are ending up with stockpiles of reusable bags. As of now, they have to buy more reusable bags with every purchase, and can't give them back to the store.

"I'm hoping by the end of the year to have the fix," said Smith.

On October 6, the state Senate Environment and Energy Committee is holding a hearing to get feedback from the public and to put together an amendment to address the issue.

Smith says option one is let the bags be returned to stores for sanitation.

"These bags cost somewhere between 50 cents and $1, and it may cost only 10 cents to sanitize them," said Smith.

Two is use paper bags for only home delivery, as grocers figure out a more sustainable solution.

"We also now have paper bags that have more than 40% recycled content," said Smith. "So, if you said for a short period of time, like five years, we would allow paper bags to be used, it would still be thematic of the bill, which is namely to reduce waste."

The third possibility is the Costco model, meaning using empty store boxes for home deliveries.

"The fourth option is to give the customer the option of saying, 'I don't want them in a container,'" said Smith.

Since the ban went into effect in May, many agree they see fewer plastic bags flying in the wind, clogging storm drains or down at the beach. The goal was to reduce plastics in the environment, and Smith says it's working.

"I think it's great," said Kelly Ellis of Lopatcong Township. "I could actually fit more into the bags that I purchased and keep my food cold."

"I would reuse the plastic bags for garbage can liners or cleaning up after pets or keeping something dry," said Dennis Kane of Bloomsbury. "Now, I have to go find other things to use for that."

"It doesn't bother me too much either way," said Ron Rush of Harmony Township. "I've been using reusable for years."

The state Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging residents who have extra, clean reusable bags to donate them to food banks and pantries.

"The Department is actively looking into methods and technologies that promote the reusability of reusable carryout bags, and is also consulting with the Plastics Advisory Council on this topic," the state Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement.